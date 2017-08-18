JoJo Remembers Her Sister With Touching Message

Monday’s WWE RAW was without its regular ring announcer, JoJo, as Mike Rome handled ring introductions for the first time on WWE’s flagship program. JoJo was absent from the show at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts due to a death in her family.

This news comes from her official fansite, who sent out a statement Monday night on Twitter saying that her sister, Gigi, has passed away.

JoJo will not be working tonight’s episode of RAW as she has been sent home from Boston. This is due to her sister, Gigi, passing away. It is with our deepest sympathies that we send our condolences to JoJo and her family. They are in our thoughts.

Late Thursday night, JoJo posted this message on Instagram remembering her sister.