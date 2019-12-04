Jon Moxley Comments On Being Angry About WWE Departure

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jon Moxley talked about being angry about his departure from WWE:

“Once I decided I was going to leave I wasn’t happy about it for a while. I was pretty pissed about it. I was like ‘are they really gonna make me leave?’ Are they that — they’re gonna make me leave, aren’t they? They’re gonna f*ck everything up so bad because I wanted that f*cking money. You know, it’s not that I don’t like money. I like to put it in the bank and look at it, you know? I was like ‘I can’t believe they’re gonna make me walk away from all this money. Can’t you write one good f*cking storyline? One little thing?’”

“I’ve talked about it ad nauseam, but it just got to the point like the stuff I described in the Jericho interview like ‘oh now you’ll come out in a Hazmat suit’ I was like ‘This can’t be real! Am I on some reality show? Is this the new WWE Network reality show? Is Vince actually saying these words? Does he actually run a billion dollar company?! This is a joke!’”

Moxley also commented on what he will do if AEW doesn’t pan out:

“What’s the worst that could happen? It could be a failure? So what? Let’s give it a shot because either one of the many start-up companies that’s tried and failed to gain a foothold and be successful and we take over the entire world, who knows? Maybe it’s a new wrestling boom Renaissance which it’s already starting to be. You know the opportunity was just so good to be a part of this that ‘I’m in.’ It did not take me long. I jumped in head-first.”