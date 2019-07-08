Jon Moxley Comments On Paul Heyman And Eric Bischoff In WWE

In an interview with The Store Horsemen, AEW star Jon Moxley commented on Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff’s new executive director roles for WWE:

“They definitely made some kind of move. Paul Heyman is really smart it sounds like that is a great idea. I just hope Vince lets them do their ideas. It’s not just ‘I made him head of creative, but I’m telling him what to do type of thing.’

“Eric Bischoff was behind the NWO, he also presided over some crappy WCW shows. He is probably pretty motivated to make you forget that part of the resume. The more wrestling that is good, the more fans that there are and the better it is for everybody.”

Moxley also commented on AEW being competition for WWE:

“This is not the Monday Night Wars. It would be a fool’s errand to try and take them down, it wouldn’t be good for the wrestling business to try and take them down. We are providing a good alternative, showing that there is a world outside of that.”