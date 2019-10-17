Jon Moxley Comments On Renee Young Possibly Joining AEW

In an interview with ScreenGeek.net, Jon Moxley was asked about his wife Renee Young possibly joining AEW:

“Uh, she’s got A LOT of stuff on her plate. A lot of things she wants to do. I mean, you’d have to ask her what all her goals and aspirations are, but she has a lot of them outside the wrestling business. Right now she’s just like, right now over there she’s completely invaluable. She has a lot of great opportunities with Fox, and uh, which is great for her, and uh, her, you know, I uh… her future is in her hands, she can do whatever she wants, and she’s uh… It’s good to be her right now. A lot on her plate right now, a lot on her plate. It’s very cool, you know?”