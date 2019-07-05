Jon Moxley Compares WWE – NJPW, Incorrect Ali Report

– In an interview with ESPN.com, Jon Moxley talked about performing in NJPW against Juice Robinson and how the experience compared to being in WWE:

“[In WWE,] it’s almost like Vince is in the ring with you, the producer is in the ring with you,” Moxley told ESPN. “It’s like you have two little bubbles on your shoulder, like three heads in the ring. All of a sudden when I got in the ring [in New Japan], five minutes into the match I was like, there’s no chatter. There was no producer-ref-Vince chatter. It was like silence. And I didn’t expect that. I was like, ‘Whoa, I’m alone again. It’s just me in the ring.’ And then I just started beating the [crap] out of Juice and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is what I used to do.'”

– Several wrestling websites published an article stating that Ali recently had surgery and could miss several months of action. However, the websites mis-read the initial report by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com as it was actually Jinder Mahal who was injured and not Ali. “Mahal suffered a ruptured patella tendon in a 6/15 match with Ali and underwent surgery in Birmingham on 6/28,” wrote Meltzer.

Ali responded to the report on Twitter:

“Ummm…I had a root canal procedure on Wednesday. I think I’ll be okay,” Ali wrote.