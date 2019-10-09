Jon Moxley Speaks Out About Not Liking Scripts In WWE

While appearing at the New York Comic Con, AEW star Jon Moxley talked about not liking the scripts in WWE:

“I had to do that for years, when I had to do these stupid scripts,” Moxley said. “I’d have to say stuff like, ‘I’m going to eviscerate your skull at Hell In A Cell!’ It’s like, ‘No, I’m not. I know I’m not. I know that there’s not going to be any blood. I’m lying. I’m lying to the fans. I’m selling this violence that’s just not going to happen.'”

“We don’t need writers or producers, or anything like that. We know what we are doing. You’ve got myself, Jericho, Kenny, Cody, The Bucks, PAC, and Spears. We’re all at the top. If we wanted to be in WWE right now, we could, and make huge money. Any one of us. We’re all actively choosing to do this, instead.”

“I was told, ‘Do whatever you want to do,'” Moxley recalled for his non-sanctioned match against Joey Janela at AEW Fyter Fest. “I said, ‘We need thumbtacks, and barbed wire. That’s all. PG-13. Not the death match.’ And [AEW President Tony Khan] was like, ‘Cool. Sure.’ But, if I would have been like, ‘I also want a flaming brick, and I want a monster truck that shoots missiles.’ Basically, anything that I would have asked for save for a chainsaw they would have probably given it to me.”