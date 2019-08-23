Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega Canceled

Jon Moxley announced that he will not be able to compete at AEW All Out against Kenny Omega due to an injury. Here is his statement from Twitter:

I’m absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news but I’d rather it come directly from me. In a nightmare scenario, a serious case of MRSA has returned in my elbow. The timing couldn’t be worse. In this circumstance I am forced to pull out of the fight 8/31 vs Omega at All Out.

I apologize to all involved, most importantly the fans. I am incredibly frustrated and pissed off. I’ll have surgery this week to remove the bursa sac in my elbow and be done with it for good. Should be a quick recovery so I will be 100% for AEW Wednesday nights on TNT.

Still, I expect All out to be an amazing ppv and hope all the fans out there looking for an alternative tune in. You will be blown away by AEW and be excited to be a wrestling fan. I’m looking forward to watching as a fan myself.

This f***ing sucks.