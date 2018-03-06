Jonathan Coachman Addresses Sexual Harassment Claims

As noted, former ESPN employee and current WWE Raw color commentator Jonathan Coachman is named in a lawsuit that was filed by former ESPN anchor and legal analyst Adrienne Lawrence. The lawsuit accuses Coachman and others of sexual harassment.

Coachman took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to address these accusations. He posted the following:

I will address this only once because I am seething today. In 21 years of being a PROFESSIONAL I have never been more offended in my life. I my 9 years I can count on one hand the amount of times I interacted with anyone other than a co-anchor. To allow someone to spread vicious https://t.co/4NYsZjK2C6 — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) March 6, 2018

Lies and flat out fabrications is not ok and it’s time someone stood up for themselves. @jemelehill addressed her lie last night. I am not a part of this lawsuit because I have never done anything wrong. My reputation speaks for itself and anyone that has ever worked with me https://t.co/4NYsZjK2C6 — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) March 6, 2018

Will back that up. I am also offended that someone can dangerously throw peoples names into something for the clear attempt at getting headlines. This the only time I will address this because I am not a part of this lawsuit. My heart goes out to anyone falsely accused of https://t.co/4NYsZjK2C6 — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) March 6, 2018