Jonathan Coachman Addresses Sexual Harassment Claims

By
Andrew Ravens
-

As noted, former ESPN employee and current WWE Raw color commentator Jonathan Coachman is named in a lawsuit that was filed by former ESPN anchor and legal analyst Adrienne Lawrence. The lawsuit accuses Coachman and others of sexual harassment.

Coachman took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to address these accusations. He posted the following:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR