Jonathan Coachman Comments On WWE Raw Commentary Change

By
Andrew Ravens
-

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T announced in an interview on Friday morning with Brad Gilmore that he’ll be returning to Raw commentary this Monday.

Jonathan Coachman noted on Twitter that Booker T would be taking his spot on the episode but would be back on the April 30th edition of Raw in Montreal.

