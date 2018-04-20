Jonathan Coachman Comments On WWE Raw Commentary Change

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T announced in an interview on Friday morning with Brad Gilmore that he’ll be returning to Raw commentary this Monday.

Jonathan Coachman noted on Twitter that Booker T would be taking his spot on the episode but would be back on the April 30th edition of Raw in Montreal.

What? Where did you hear that? Do you know something I don’t know? https://t.co/lIR17aYS5G — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) April 20, 2018

Apparently not. @BookerT5x is telling the truth. He will be doing commentary Monday. But I have a feeling it’s ALL for a good reason. #vision #crosspromotion. @WorldLongDrive https://t.co/uXjzsXPiqx — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) April 20, 2018