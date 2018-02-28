Jonathan Coachman Defends Roman Reigns From Criticism From Negative WWE Fans

WWE Raw color commentator Jonathan Coachman recently sent out a series of tweets that related to Roman Reigns and the negative reactions that he gets from WWE fans. He wrote the following:



“I continue to be amazed at the venom towards Roman Reigns and yet all fans can say is ‘I hate him’. Not why. Not how. Not anything. Stop being sheep and just enjoy the show. You all reed social media like it’s the Washington Post. I have to believe you are smarter than that.



His promo was AMAZING. And I got crushed for reading promo about Lesnar/Reigns face to face. As of this moment I still don’t know why Lesnar wasn’t there. Why he didn’t show up? I was never told. And that is 100% truth.



I used to work with a media coach who said the hardest thing for people to do is ‘hear not just listen’. And if you really HEAR what he said last night it was probably the best promo he has ever delivered.”