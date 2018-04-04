Jonathan Coachman Discusses Hulk Hogan Possibly Returning To The WWE

WWE Raw Announcer Jonathan Coachman recently made an appearance on Busted Open to discuss various topics. During his appearance on the show, he talked about the potential return of Hulk Hogan to the sports entertainment company. Here is what he had to say:

“I think as far as the reason why Mark [Henry] and a big group of guys don’t want him to come back – or at least want him to be contrite – is at some point your seventh, eighth, ninth chance to come back and play a role should be enough,” Coachman said. “He’s a huge star, which is why he’s gotten so many different chances. But the bottom line is over the years Hulk has always asked for not the premium dollar, he’s asked for ridiculous amounts of money to come back and do something.”

“So, if he’s not contrite, he’s not apologizing, and he’s asking for a ton of money, again, I’m not privy to the conversations, but I know what he’s done in the past and if he’s asking for a ton of money, I don’t see the upside in bringing him back to do what? To be an ambassador? He’s had hip replacement surgery, he can’t work in the ring,” Coach said. “Yes, he has humongous star power, but is it positive star power? Is it star power that he would use to help somebody else? Because at this point you’ve got to give somebody the rub, you’ve got to pay it forward. You’ve gotta come back and you can’t be Hulk Hogan from WrestleMania I as the main eventer and that’s somebody that Hulk Hogan has never been. His track record speaks for [itself] when it comes to giving back or giving to another Superstar.”

“I thought, at least in the trailers, for the Andre the Giant documentary he looks like he was very thoughtful and gives a lot,” Coachman responded. “I don’t think it’s ever too late for somebody to change, but he’s damn near 70 years old. Unless he’s going to come back and be a positive ambassador then I don’t believe WWE needs him.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcript