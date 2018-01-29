Jonathan Coachman Signs With WWE

WWE issued the following:

Ladies and gentlemen, “The Coach” has returned.



Jonathan Coachman, a longtime WWE interviewer and broadcaster and former ESPN personality, has signed with WWE to once again be part of the Raw announce team, WWE.com can confirm.



Coachman’s TV announcing duties will officially begin tonight, when he joins Michael Cole and Corey Graves at the Team Red announce desk.



Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will resume his duties as a panelist on WWE’s pay-per-view Kickoff broadcasts and will continue to make appearances on Raw and beyond as a WWE ambassador.



The Coach began appearing on WWE television as an interviewer in 1999 during The Attitude Era as a frequent foil of The Rock, later expanding his role to include tenures as Raw commentator, Interim Raw General Manager and even as an in-ring competitor on multiple occasions.



Following nearly a decade as an on-air personality at ESPN — which included coverage of WWE with his “Off the Top Rope” segment — Coachman is back to call the action on Monday Night Raw.



Don’t miss The Coach’s return to Raw commentary tonight, beginning live at 8/7 C on USA Network.