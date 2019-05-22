Jordynne Grace Is Staying With Impact Wrestling

It appears that Jordynne Grace’s contract situation with IMPACT Wrestling has been resolved.

“Sometimes happiness isn’t a feeling. It’s a decision. Many paths have been placed in front of me during the past 24 hours, but just one place I feel I truly belong. Happy to officially call @IMPACTWRESTLING home for years to come,” Grace tweeted.

“Exposure and money are absolutely worthless if you aren’t happy. I’ll never apologize for putting my contentment first.”

Grace has been working for IMPACT these past several months without a contract and company officials only realized that recently.

PWInsider reported on Saturday that IMPACT offered Grace a contract last year, but she never returned it. Organization officials were “scrambling” to get her to sign with them since she was technically able to accept offers from outside promotions. She likely wouldn’t continue working for IMPACT unless she signed a contract.

After getting a strong push on IMPACT!, Grace unsuccessfully challenged Taya Valkyrie for the Impact Knockouts Championship at last month’s Rebellion pay-per-view event. Grace bounced back on the May 10 episode of IMPACT! as she dominated Alexia Nicole in a singles match. With over one million views, it is by far the most watched clip from the show.