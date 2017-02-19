Josh Mathews Lashes Out At His Critics, EC3 Comments

Josh Mathews received criticism over his recent comments about being the best announcer in wrestling today. In response to the criticism, Mathews lashed out at his critics with various Twitter messages:

Big meeting about to happen. I think it's about my Hall of Fame Induction. — Josh Mathews 🐐 (@realjoshmathews) February 14, 2017

When compared to Tony Schiavone, Mathews said the following:

Tony was always in Minor League Baseball, appropriate b/c he was always in Minor League Wrestling. #WhereTheLittleBoysPlay https://t.co/QU6n5dqSlD — Josh Mathews 🐐 (@realjoshmathews) February 15, 2017

Mathews then said he was going to leave social media:

I'm taking my talents off Social Media. This space is filled with jaded trolls. So, I'm officially quitting it. Effective immediately. — Josh Mathews 🐐 (@realjoshmathews) February 15, 2017

Mathews then came back a few hours later:

I'm back. Due to my negotiations to call #mayweathermcgregor (my call would be the only way this is a "Super Fight" anyway) I'll stay on! — Josh Mathews 🐐 (@realjoshmathews) February 15, 2017

Mathews then said he hasn’t heard about people complaining:

I've never heard one complaint since I took over. It's been glowing reviews. 5 or sometimes 6 stars. #Shoot https://t.co/AsTdXeX9vx — Josh Mathews 🐐 (@realjoshmathews) February 15, 2017

EC3 even chimed in with his thoughts: