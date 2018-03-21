Josh Mathews On Jeremy Borash’s Departure From Impact Wrestling

Josh Mathews recently spoke with Sportskeeda.com. Here are the highlights:

Alliance With Matt Sydal:

“Well, it is something that was talked about and an opportunity arose for Matt to have his one true spirit guide as someone who helped him get to the point of being a Double Champion and the opportunity to really thrive in his career. I think everything that you’ve seen so far is just hitting the tip of the iceberg if you will, with Matt Sydal and his one true spirit guide.”

Jeremy Borash’s Departure:

“My immediate reaction was that I was happy for him. I don’t remember who called me in the morning to tell me that we had to do a change in our VO schedule and that Sonjay was coming in. I was happy for JB. I’ve talked to JB a few times since then. And I’m happy for him. But I’m also happy for Impact because JB leaving opened up an opportunity for Sonjay Dutt to come along and show everyone his skills as a colour commentator. And I think he’s done an outstanding job thus far. And it’s only really been just the beginning. Wrestling commentary is hard because you have to be dialled into every storyline that’s happening on Impact. Not only the storylines that are happening but all the shows in California, shows in Canada, WrestleCon, Twitch, GWN. Sonjay has a good idea of what’s happening. That translates each and every week on Impact.”