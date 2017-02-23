Josh Mathews Reportedly In Trouble Over Tweet, Jeff Jarrett & Ed Nordholm Critical Of Dixie Carter

– Josh Mathews is in hot water with TNA Wrestling over a tweet he sent out to a podcast account, according to ProWrestlingSheet.com. Mathews tweeted out the following:

“Ohh, ‘Real Shoot Wrestling Podcast!’ Taking offense! 😳😳 Did you guys book a great ‘SHOOT style promo!’ You should really shoot yourselves.”

The tweet was quickly deleted but several screen caps were saved as you can see below:

– During an interview with Newsweek, Jeff Jarrett and new TNA President Ed Nordholm gave their thoughts on Dixie Carter’s job of running the company for several years:

Jarrett: “It was a black-eye on the industry. It wasn’t fruitful for anyone—whether you’re a fan of, a wrestler, an employee. It was a really ugly, unfortunate situation. It wasn’t good for the industry.”

Nordholm: “The buck has to stop someplace. The reality is the company got into a dire position and she was CEO. There was never any question [she wouldn’t be involved in the day-to-day operations], but not out of any particular animosity. If we’re going to invest…we’re owner-operators, we’re not passive investors. If we’re going to own it, we’re going to own it.”