Jim Ross Reveals Upcoming WWE Network Gig, Alicia Fox Video, Nikki Bella Clips From The Weekend

– Above and below are more videos of Nikki Bella and “Honey B.” Eileen in Trinidad & Tobago this past weekend for the DeciBel Festival:

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed in a new blog that he will be calling the upcoming WWE UK episodes on the WWE Network with Nigel McGuinness. As noted, the episodes will air some time this month. Ross wrote:

“I’m excited to announce that I will join the talented Nigel McGuinness to broadcast the recently taped, WWE matches from Norwich, England and these bouts will air on the WWE Network soon. Happy for this opportunity to call bouts involing new wrestlers, for me, and a new broadcast partner which freshens up all facets of the process. Stay tuned as to when these specials will be broadcast on the WWE Network which is still the best value in the land for only $9.99 per month.

WWE has other bookings for me as well and we will announce them when they are completely finalized. So, “Business is Picking Up!” I am happy to say.”

– WWE is supporting the “project:OM” live yoga class with Adriene Mishler and the Susan G. Komen Foundation, which takes place May 11th through the 14th. Charly Caruso and Alicia Fox posted the following links with full details from backstage at RAW in London: