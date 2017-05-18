JR Working At WWE Studios This Week, R-Truth – Goldust Update, Nikki & Cena Video

– Above is video of Nikki Bella and John Cena talking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the FOX Upfronts earlier this week. Regarding their wedding, Nikki says wedding planning isn’t really going but they do have wedding planners working for them. She also comments on possibly having kids and says she’s in no hurry after watching sister Brie Bella giving birth to Birdie Joe earlier this month.

– Goldust has been silent on social media after attacking R-Truth on this week’s WWE RAW but Truth made his first comments since the attack today. He tweeted:

@Goldust don't let me see yo ass — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) May 18, 2017

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and Nigel McGuinness have been at WWE TV studios in Stamford this week to do voiceovers and commentary for the WWE UK special that airs on the WWE Network tomorrow. As noted, JR and Nigel will also call Pete Dunne vs. WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate at Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event. JR tweeted the following on working with Nigel: