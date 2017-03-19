paige6

JTG On Paige, Xavier Woods and Brad Maddox Video Leak, Jokes and Ridicule On Social Media

Published On 03/19/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

Regarding the nude photos and videos of Paige that were leaked online, former WWE star JTG of Cryme Tyme wrote the following:

Speaking of Xavier Woods, both him and Brad Maddox have been the subject of various jokes and ridicule on social media over their alleged participation in the videos:

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.