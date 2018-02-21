The Future Stars of Wrestling promotion in Las Vegas, Nevada have announced that they will be hosting a wrestling seminar with Japanese legend Jushin Thunder Liger on Sunday, March 11th at 12pm.
The cost of the seminar is $75 and is open to all wrestlers and students and limited to 30 participants.
Jushin Liger Wrestling Seminar Scheduled For Next Month In Las Vegas
The Future Stars of Wrestling promotion in Las Vegas, Nevada have announced that they will be hosting a wrestling seminar with Japanese legend Jushin Thunder Liger on Sunday, March 11th at 12pm.