Jushin Liger Wrestling Seminar Scheduled For Next Month In Las Vegas

By
Andrew Ravens
-

The Future Stars of Wrestling promotion in Las Vegas, Nevada have announced that they will be hosting a wrestling seminar with Japanese legend Jushin Thunder Liger on Sunday, March 11th at 12pm.

The cost of the seminar is $75 and is open to all wrestlers and students and limited to 30 participants.

