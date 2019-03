During a NJPW press conference, Jushin “Thunder” Liger announced his plans to retire from wrestling. Liger, who is 54, said that his final match will take place at Wrestle Kingdom 14 on January 4th, 2020.

Besides having a lengthy career in Japan, Liger also made several appearances in WCW over the years and even competed for WWE at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015.