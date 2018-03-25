Justin Credible Addresses His Struggles With Addiction

In an interview with WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, former WWE/ECW superstar Justin Credible opened up on his struggles with addiction. Here is what he had to say:



“As everybody knows, I’ve had a history with drug and alcohol and substance abuse for a long time, and I got clean off of opioids about five or six years ago. When we first talked, when I did the podcast a long time ago, but since then I felt for some reason – I guess I wasn’t real happy with who I was – and I was trying to find a life outside of the business, because it wasn’t paying the bills quite frankly.



It was really hard for me and it became a mental health issue and I started drinking. At first, [it was] not too much, just casual beer here, beer there, and it just snowballed, man. It snowballed into 750 [milli]liters of vodka a day, and you mix that up with Coca-Cola and sugar, because I actually hate the taste of booze, believe it or not.



I was always a ‘gimmick’ guy and I liked pills, I don’t like booze. So, I thought for some reason I’m not a drinker and I can handle a buzz every now and then, and it snowballed to a period where I was almost 300 pounds of just pure bloat, fat, on the verge of death. My liver failing, my calves were really just – I thought I was going to lose my legs – it was ridiculous.”