Kairi Sane On Being A Part Of NXT Now (Video), NXT Announces 6-Man Match, HHH On Missing TV Tapings

– Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane made her WWE NXT TV debut on tonight’s episode with a win over Aliyah. In the video above, Sane talks to Christy St. Cloud and says she’s so happy to be a part of NXT now. The Pirate Princess goes on to declare that she will be the next NXT Women’s Champion after the Fatal 4 Way at “Takeover: WarGames” next month.

For those who missed it, below is video from Sane vs. Aliyah:

– A big six-man match has been announced for the October 18th WWE NXT episode, featuring The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain of SAnitY. This will be the first time that The Undisputed Era has competed together as a unit in NXT. WWE announced the following on the match:

Six-man mayhem: SAnitY fights The Undisputed ERA on Oct. 18 Katy, bar the door, because unadulterated mayhem is on its way to NXT. The chaotic collective of SAnitY’s Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain will battle The Undisputed ERA’s Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly in a massive Six-Man Tag Team Match on the Wednesday, Oct. 18, episode of NXT. The match will feature The Undisputed ERA competing as a unit for the first time inside an NXT ring. The warring factions have been at odds since The Undisputed ERA’s emergence at TakeOver: Brooklyn III, when Fish & O’Reilly ambushed Young & Wolfe after SAnitY dethroned The Authors of Pain to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. Cole scored The Undisputed ERA’s first official victory against SAnitY by pinning Young in a singles match on the Sept. 27 episode of NXT. During that electrifying match, an all-out brawl erupted between Fish & O’Reilly and Wolfe & Dain at ringside. Whether the squared circle will be able to contain the action remains to be seen. Don’t miss this colossal main event when it streams exclusively on WWE Network on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 8/7 C.

– Triple H missed tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University for the first time ever as he’s currently in India on a promotional tour for WWE. “Road Dogg” Brian James responded to a tweet from Triple H and noted that he ran the show along with Scott Armstrong, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and what looks like Terry Taylor: