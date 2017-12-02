Kaitlyn Opens Up Further On Her Previous Battles With Addiction

Celeste Bonin, better known as former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn, released the following video discussing her previous battles with addiction and why the video is the story of her personal renaissance.

In the video, Celeste discusses her career in the WWE, to becoming a successful business owner, to struggling with her addictions and divorce, before noting that despite all that, she is on the way up and using the lessons that she learned in the pivotal moments of her life to help her re-build a new, stronger version of herself.