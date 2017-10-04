Kalisto Debuts On 205 Live (Video), What Happened After 205 Live, Dana Warrior Video

– As noted, it was announced on Monday’s RAW that RAW General Manager Kurt Angle had signed Kalisto to WWE 205 Live for the cruiserweight division. It appears he will be challenging WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore at TLC later this month. Kalisto made his 205 Live debut on this week’s show with a win over Ariya Daivari.

We noted last week how Enzo had apparently found just one ally on the cruiserweight roster, that being Daivari, and the two were back on good terms again this week, despite Enzo’s diss to Ariya during the closing segment on RAW. Kalisto and Enzo worked the mic before the match after Enzo interrupted a promo by the former WWE United States Champion. Kalisto stated that he’s here to change the cruiserweight division after saying yes to the opportunity of a lifetime from Angle. He also said the change begins now and that the cruiserweights are the hardest fighting people in the company. Above is video from the match and the pre-match segment.

– The dark main event after last night’s WWE tapings in Denver saw Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defeat Baron Corbin, Rusev and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

– Below is video of WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior being presented with a custom women’s title after last night’s WWE SmackDown in Denver. Dana called on the RAW & SmackDown women’s rosters to help honor two groups of breast cancer survivors on this week’s shows, part of WWE’s latest campaign with Susan G. Komen for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.