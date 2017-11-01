Kalisto Sends Message To Enzo (Video), New Video Of Nia Jax In A Fashion Show, World Class

– We noted before how Nia Jax walked the runway during an event at New York Fashion Week 2017 back in September. WWE just posted this video of Jax from Fashion Week, courtesy of This Week In WWE on the WWE Network.

– WWE Network added more World Class Championship Wrestling episodes from 1987 and 1988 this week. WWENetworkNews.com reports that there are now 75 WCCW episodes left to upload: 1 from 1981, 7 from 1982, 3 from 1983, 1 from 1984, 18 from 1985, 2 from 1986, 2 from 1987, 10 from 1988 and 31 from 1989. As noted, there are plans to begin adding the reality competition era of WWE NXT once WCCW is completed.

– As noted, Kalisto vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore is now official for the November 19th WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. In the video below, Kalisto cuts a promo and says he hopes Enzo can survive in the ring with The King of Flight but Enzo won’t be coming out of Survivor Series as champion.