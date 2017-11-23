Kamala Health Update – What Led To Emergency Surgery, Being Put On Life Support

Former WWE star Kamala is breathing on his own and no longer on life support.

Kamala’s stepdaughter noted Tuesday on Facebook that he was taken off a ventilator and is now breathing on his own. He’s unable to talk though.

In a further update today, PWInsider.com was told by a source close to Kamala’s family that he is alert enough to understand his family and doctors after being weaned off medication he was on after surgery. He has not been able to talk because there is a tube in his mouth to assist his medically.

The 67-year-old was rushed into emergency surgery at a hospital in Oxford, Mississippi on Sunday. According to both PWInsider.com and Pro Wrestling Sheet, he underwent surgery due to complications from diabetics, including fluid in his lungs.

The former wrestler, whose real name is James Harris, has struggled with diabetes since 1992 and this led to both of his legs being amputated. His left leg was amputated in November 2011, while his right leg was amputated In April 2012. Both legs were amputated below the knee.