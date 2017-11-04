Kane Announces Bid For Mayor Of Knox County, TN
Published On 04/11/2017 | News
Former WWE Champion Glenn “Kane” Jacobs officially announced today that he will be running for office of Mayor in Knox County, Tennessee.
Jacobs will be running as a Republican. He’s known for his Libertarian views and has talked about getting into politics for some time now. No word yet on when he will be back in action for WWE but he told the media that his return has yet to be determined.
Below is a photo from today’s announcement:
"I'm officially announcing my candidacy for Knox County Mayor." — Glenn Jacobs says. @6News #WATE pic.twitter.com/M86W3ASgcO
— Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) April 11, 2017