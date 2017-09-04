Kane Comments On The Undertaker’s Retirement At WWE WrestleMania, Roman Reigns Responds To Fan
Published On 04/09/2017 | News
– In an interview with Gulf News, Kane was asked about The Undertaker’s retirement at Wrestlemania:
“(Smiling) Well, Undertaker can take care of himself! We all knew at some point that was inevitable, but nevertheless it’s, sad because for me it’s like a chapter has closed, and I think a lot of WWE fans feel the same way.”
– A fan tweeted Roman Reigns a cartoon with the caption “Must be hard being cartoon Roman Reigns” and Reigns responded with the following:
Must be hard being a grown man, that tweets another grown man cartoons. https://t.co/za0vpR532B
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 8, 2017