Kane Comments On The Undertaker’s Retirement At WWE WrestleMania, Roman Reigns Responds To Fan

– In an interview with Gulf News, Kane was asked about The Undertaker’s retirement at Wrestlemania:

“(Smiling) Well, Undertaker can take care of himself! We all knew at some point that was inevitable, but nevertheless it’s, sad because for me it’s like a chapter has closed, and I think a lot of WWE fans feel the same way.”

– A fan tweeted Roman Reigns a cartoon with the caption “Must be hard being cartoon Roman Reigns” and Reigns responded with the following:

