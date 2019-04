In an interview with WWE, Knox County, TN Mayor Glenn Jacobs teased that he might not be retired from wrestling as Kane just yet:

“There’s a saying in WWE to never say never. Again, I love to perform. That last match as the Brothers Of Destruction against D-Generation X, two legendary teams. Two mythical teams. It didn’t turn out the way that The Undertaker and I wanted it to turn out. So never say never, maybe I’ll get back out there at some point.”