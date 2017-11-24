Kane Praises WWE Star, Latest News On New Table For 3 Episode Featuring Ric Flair & Sting

– In an interview with the Times Of India, Kane (Glenn Jacobs) gave some high praise to former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal:

“His is a great story. He was in the WWE years ago, then left company. And then really improved both in his wrestling and his body and came back and became a world champion. I think a guy like Jinder Mahal is really what every WWE superstar should strive to become.”

– WWE has announced that the Table For 3 episode featuring WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Sting and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be airing on the WWE Network immediately following this coming Monday’s RAW. The episode had been postponed from airing on the WWE Network due to Flair’s recent health problems.