Kane Responds To Rumor That He and Brock Lesnar Had An Arm Wrestling Contest Backstage

On a recent edition of Jim Ross’ Ross Report, Kane recalled a long-standing rumor that him and Brock Lesnar once had an arm wrestling contest backstage. Kane shut down those rumors and revealed what really happened. He said that he and Lesnar actually had a bit of a weight lifting competition in the gym one day:

“Years and years ago, Brock and I were at the gym at the same time and we were throwing around some serious weight. And we didn’t really have a weightlifting challenge, but we were throwing around some serious weight.”

Kane continued, “Brock was impressed and he gets on it and we were matching each other pretty well. But yeah, I’ve heard that story and it [has] morphed into various incarnations, so yeah, no, there was never an arm wrestling match because mine is still intact, so there you go.”