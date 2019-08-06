Kane Returning, First Look At Roman Reigns In WWE 2K20, Harley Race

— Kane is returning to the ring later this month.

The official WWE website is advertising “The Big Red Monster” for two Raw live events; Friday, August 23 at CenturyLink Center in Bossier City, Louisiana and Saturday, August 24 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana. For the show in Lafayette, the official website of the Cajundome is advertising a match between Kane and Braun Strowman.

These are Kane’s first matches of 2019. He hasn’t wrestled since WWE Crown Jewel on November 2, 2018, where he teamed with The Undertaker in a loss to Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

— Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch were announced on Monday as the cover Superstars of WWE 2K20. Courtesy of “The Big Dog,” here is the first clear look of his character in the game.

Here’s the first look at my character in #WWE2K20. Oh, and I’m also on the cover 😎 #ad Check it out: https://t.co/YjTJSMn2nE pic.twitter.com/WfPLGH06Fn — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 5, 2019

WWE 2K20 will be released worldwide on Tuesday, October 22.

— During Raw last night, WWE honored the memory of Harley Race after the wrestling legend passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76. WWE aired this tribute video looking back at the unparalleled career of the eight-time NWA Champion and WWE Hall of Famer.