Kane Returns To WWE TV, Added To TLC Main Event

Kane made his WWE RAW return on tonight’s show and helped Braun Strowman defeat Roman Reigns in the Steel Cage main event. Per the stipulations, Kane will now be added to the WWE TLC main event to make it a 3-on-5 Handicap Tables, Ladders & Chairs match.

Below is the updated card for Sunday’s pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota:

Tables, Ladders & Chairs 3-on-5 Match

The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) vs. Kane, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto

RAW Women’s Title Match

Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss

Asuka vs. Emma

Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann

Finn Balor as The Demon vs. Bray Wyatt as Sister Abigail

Kickoff Pre-show

Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox