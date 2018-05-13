Kane Reveals The Advice He Got From The Undertaker

Kane recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to talk about his win in the Republican Primary for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

During this interview, the former WWE champion revealed some advice he received from The Undertaker on the campaign trail. Here is what he had to say:

“His advice was to work hard and stay true to what I believe,” said Kane. “He was always a great role model of mine. Night in and night out, he gave everything he could for the audience. That’s what I have always done in wrestling.”