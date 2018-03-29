Kane Reveals Why His Character Was Supposed To Be A One-Off In WWE

In a recent interview with Chris Jericho for his Talk Is Jericho podcast, former WWE Champion Kane talked about how his character was originally supposed to be a one-off character. Here is what he had to say:



“WWE were looking for an opponent for The Undertaker, they needed someone for an upcoming pay-per-view, I was supposed to be just one and done, but Vince McMahon loved the idea so much and really got invested in it.



The reason that Kane, a lot of people say that maybe Kane was one of the best debuts in WWE history, the reason before that was because of a three-to-four month buildup of the character that you never saw. Paul Bearer started talking about him, he had this whole backstory, this whole elaborate backstory and then of course, we got into The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels at In Your House.



They had forgotten about Kane for a few weeks, as he was off of people’s radar and then, in the middle of the match, here I come. It actually haunts me until this day, because people would say to me, “THAT’S GOTTA BE KANE!”. Vince McMahon was doing commentary at that time and said that, so I have been hearing it for the past 22 years.”