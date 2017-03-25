Kane Running For Mayor of Knox County, TN

WWE star Kane is still recovering from various injuries but is managing to keep busy during the downtime.

According to an article on wcyb.com, Glenn “Kane” Jacobs is in the process of running for the mayor of Knox County, TN. Jacobs is registered as a Republican and has begun filing paperwork for the election that takes place in May of 2018.

In addition to that, Jacobs also continues to do work with his insurance company, Jacobs Insurance Associates. Here is a recent video he published on Facebook: