Kane Talks About When He Will Wrestle Again, The Undertaker and More

As noted, Kane was in Dubai last week for the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) at the Dubai World Trade Center and during his time in the country, he spoke with Gulf News. Here are the highlights.

When can we expect to see you back in the ring?

“That is, as we say in the States, TBD, to be determined. And I wouldn’t want to ruin any surprises if I did know…”

After what happened at WrestleMania [Roman Reigns retired the Undertaker], should Reigns be looking over his shoulder for the big red machine?

“(Smiling) Well, Undertaker can take care of himself! We all knew at some point that was inevitable, but nevertheless it’s, sad because for me it’s like a chapter has closed, and I think a lot of WWE fans feel the same way.”