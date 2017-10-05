Kane vs. Kane Video From WWE 2K18, Charlotte Flair Watches “30 For 30”, Jerry Lawler vs. Buff Bagwell

– Above is new WWE 2K18 gameplay video featuring Kane vs. Kane.

– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will be facing former WCW star Buff Bagwell at the free “Downtown Meltdown” wrestling show in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday, October 19th at 7pm. The event takes place on Beale Street at Handy Park.

– Charlotte Flair tweeted the following after watching a sneak peek at the ESPN 30 For 30 special on her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, that premieres on Tuesday, November 7th. For those who missed it, you can see the trailer below: