Kane’s Statement On Winning Primary Election For Knox County Mayor

Glenn Jacobs (better known as Kane) has been declared the winner of the Knox County primary for mayor by a narrow margin. He issued the following statement:
Glenn, along with his family, volunteers and supporters declare victory in a hard-fought Knox County Mayoral race this evening. Together we won! Tomorrow, we move forward.
— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 2, 2018
Thanks to everyone who helped win this historic victory!! The people who cast a ballot for me, my great team, my wonderful volunteers. Looking forward to VICTORY in the general election!
— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 2, 2018