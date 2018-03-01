Karen Jarrett On Jeff Jarrett’s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

In a post on her official Instagram account, Karen Jarrett commented on the news that her husband, Jeff Jarrett, will be inducted into the 2018 WWE Hall Of Fame Class. She wrote the following:

“The last few nights I have been catching up on social media, news ect…about @realjeffjarrett and I have to say my ?? is overflowing with Happiness for him. For 7 years I have watched individuals that had NEVER watched wrestling and had NO CLUE about the business behind the scenes or in the ring disrespect and disregard his knowledge, vision, passion and experience.

As a wife it is very difficult to watch this and not be able to do something. I developed a reputation of being out spoken and a B***h thru these years from speaking up and demanding respect for my husband. Now I know All those struggles happened for a reason. They helped not just Jeff but also myself grow as a person and taught us many lessons of life, family, friendships, our marriage and business.

Watching the videos, reading the posts on social media, reading the articles on websites, watching the news ect…NO WORDS can express the JOY it brings to my heart for JEFF!!! He is so humble and never credits himself for the good that he has done or the success he has had in this business. He ALWAYS gives the credit to someone else or puts someone else over and takes the attention off himself. But he is the first to stand up when a mistake has been made and say my fault take the blame and do his best to change or fix things.

THANK YOU to EVERY single wrestler, promoter, fan, reporter, radio station, news station everyone across the board in this business and outside of this business that has spoke out showing Jeff who he is to you, what he has accomplished in your eyes, how he has impacted your life, what you learned and took w/ you from your time with him, the joy he brought to you as a fan whether you were loving or hating him at the time. I applaud and send love to every single one of you and again say thank you!!!

I am going to continue to enjoy being quiet watching, listening and smiling as @realjeffjarrett gets the respect and recognition he so deserves!!! #ainthegreat#WWE2018HOF #itishistime #grateful”