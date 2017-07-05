jeff-jarrett-karen

Karen Jarrett Says “Shut The F*** Up”, Reby Hardy Responds

Published On 05/07/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

As mentioned earlier, Reby Hardy has continued to rant about Impact Wrestling on her Twitter account.

Impact Wrestling’s Karen Jarrett sent out a tweet that simply read “Shut the f**k up.” She has deleted the tweet now but Reby Hardy was quick to respond with, “Funny how everybody using their @ button except the person tweeting. It’s @RebyHardy in case you had any direct requests. And no, I won’t.”

Hardy also retweeted this comment:

