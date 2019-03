Karl Anderson has seemingly addressed a report that him and Luke Gallows are planning to leave WWE once their contracts expire. Anderson posted a video with his kid stating, “Don’t believe everything you read.”

Message from my 7 year old, Cylus..#DontBelieveEverythingYouRead

😂

He also said “please follow me on Instagram @sillycycy pic.twitter.com/AtiO7SBclE — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) March 11, 2019