In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows commented on the launch of All Elite Wrestling:

Luke Gallows: “We’re happy for our friends, we think those guys will do great. They’ve done great around the world. We wish we could have them here with us but we wish them the best in their new endeavor.”

Karl Anderson: “Happy for our friends, happy for the industry and I hope everybody succeeds.”

