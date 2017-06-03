Karl Anderson On Who’s Next, Cathy Kelley Previews WWE Network Collections (Video), Jerry Lawler
– Cathy Kelley previews new WWE Network Collections on WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and WrestleMania Monday in this new video:
– RAW Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson tweeted the following after he and Luke Gallows retained their titles over Enzo Amore and Big Cass at WWE Fastlane last night:
After our win last night at #WWEFastlane the #BodyGuy #Cowboys have 1 question to the #WWERaw tag division..#WhosNext ? 😂
👌🏻#Wrestlemania
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) March 6, 2017
– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is launching his new “Dinner With The King” podcast this Wednesday. Details are below:
I have my own podcast! Starting this Wed. have Dinner With The King. Find more info here: https://t.co/9rRb3Vh9gv It's with @GlennMooreCLE!
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) March 6, 2017