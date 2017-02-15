Kassius Ohno NXT Return Promo, Pete Dunne On Making A Name For Himself

– WWE NXT began airing promos for Kassius Ohno’s return on tonight’s show, as seen below. We noted before that Triple H has announced Ohno vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode for the February 22nd tapings from the University of Central Florida.

– This Fallout video from this week’s NXT features WWE UK competitor Pete Dunne talking to Dasha Fuentes about making a name for himself in the company. Dunne, who will face Mark Andrews next Wednesday night, is interrupted by NXT General Manager William Regal. Regal says making a name for himself is good but the way he acted in Blackpool won’t fly in NXT.