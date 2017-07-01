Kassius Ohno Photos From WWE NXT Live Event Return, Fans On Goldberg And Brock Lesnar, Top 10
– As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at mirrored double team maneuvers:
– WWE has a poll asking fans who will eliminate more Superstars in the Royal Rumble main event later this month – Brock Lesnar or Bill Goldberg. As of this writing, 72% went with Goldberg.
– As noted, Kassius Ohno worked last night’s WWE NXT live event in Largo, FL after returning to the company at Thursday’s TV tapings. He defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas. Below are photos from Hero’s live event return:
#NXTLargo Oh No! @KassiusOhno, don't hurt 'em. The return of the #DreamKiller pic.twitter.com/pie4IcUd0t
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 7, 2017
#NXTLargo Put some respect on the name. @KassiusOhno pic.twitter.com/ndCdjcqswn
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 7, 2017