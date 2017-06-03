Kassius Ohno Talks WWE NXT Championship, How He’s Different This Run, More
WWE NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno recently spoke with Byron Saxton for the WWE website. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:
What’s the difference between the Kassius Ohno from three years ago to the Kassius Ohno of today?
OHNO: Aside from about 50 pounds? [Laughs] I’m smarter. I’ve matured and I don’t have a chip on my shoulder. I’m more comfortable and I know my worth.
What drove that need to come back to NXT?
OHNO: I’ve worked hard not to let my previous tenure define my career. I knew I didn’t have to come back to prove myself to anyone. What I need [to do] is to come back and accomplish all the things I failed to accomplish my first time here. I also need to reach those goals for anyone who has ever believed in and supported me.
Now that you’re back, it seems that your objective is clear.
OHNO: My focus is zeroed in on the NXT Championship. I have accomplished everything I’ve ever wanted, everywhere I’ve ever been. Championships, tournaments, you name it. The NXT Championship is something that I don’t just want, it’s what I need. I plan to become the face and ambassador of NXT. I want to bring the absolute best in-ring action all over the world.