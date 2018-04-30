Katarina Waters Speaks On Potential Return To WWE, Dream Matches, More

The following was sent to us:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=BF0mRuOO0hA or download the podcast version on iTunes:https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/womens-pro-wrestling-weekly/id1354335221?mt=2

Katarina Talks About The Progression of Women’s Wrestling: For me, it worked out being that landscape, but I also appreciate that everyone like me coming into a gym full of guys, whatever the circumstances there were. There would maybe one or two girls who didn’t show up or showed up and did a couple sessions and felt intimidated. So I feel with the landscape has changed it is more welcoming for women in general.

Katarina Talks About Subscribing To A Polyamorous Lifestyle: It’s a growing idea, but it’s hard because people think that you just want to sleep around with as many different lovers as possible but that’s not the case. I’m interested in making an emotional connection with someone in whatever form that may take.

Katarina Talks Her Dream Matches: Kevin Nash, he was my big wrestling crush and idol when I was watching…..Let’s have Dolph Ziggler.

Katarina About Writing And Directing: I feel like, In terms of writing and directing, it’s something I have a deep-rooted need to do. I mean you have an idea your pregnant with it, it has to come out at some point.

Kataraina Talks About What Happened at Impact Wrestling: I never found out why they let me go and I know that’s how the cookie crumbles sometimes.

Katarina Talks About Considering Going Back to WWE and Impact: I would definitely consider that for sure. Probably more Impact because there is more freedom to do other things. And I’m a big fan of Lucha as well and they do things like the talent crossover. So that would be definitely something I would be interested in getting involved in.

Katarina Talks About Her Experience At WOW: It was fantastic.

