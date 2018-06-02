Kazuchika Okada Reveals Top Three Wrestlers In World

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. Here are the highlights.

Top three wrestlers in the world:

“Kenny, [Tetsuya] Naito, and [Will] Ospreay. Aside from myself, those three are what makes NJPW the best promotion in the world.”

Kenny Omega:

“Kenny is tough, he’s strong, he’s awesome; I think all those things are pretty obvious. The thing with him is that with the power of NJPW World, he’s been able to get such a following worldwide. The whole world has their hopes pinned on him and that’s a definite X-factor.”